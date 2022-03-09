Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 9, 2022

Andrea Hinds
With its jaw-dropping 256-foot sheer drop, Fall Creek Falls is one of the tallest waterfalls east of the Mississippi River. Access to view the falls is wheelchair accessible. Photo courtesy of Attic Fire Photography

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 9, 2022.

The entrance to the lodge has a fireplace surrounded by stones saved from the old lodge. Photo by Anne Braly

1Experience the Newly Renovated Lodge at Fall Creek Falls

The new Lodge at Fall Creek Falls is a stunning example of how a team of architects, designers and builders can create a building that seems to melt into its surroundings. Read More.

2Spring Hill Sisters Charged In Tax Fraud Conspiracy

A federal indictment unsealed today, charges two Spring Hill, Tennessee women with conspiracy to commit tax fraud and 12 counts of employment tax fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read More

Settler's Well at Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill, Tennessee
Settler’s Well at Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Photo from TN Dept of Tourist Development

37 Tennessee State Parks to Visit

Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Read More.

Boyd Mill Estates House Fire

4Boyd Mill Estates House Fire Ignited by Plumbing Repair

A fire that significantly damaged a Boyd Mill Estates home Tuesday evening was ignited by a plumbing repair, according to Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris. Read More

Terry Hood
Photo from City of Spring Hill

5Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood Relieved of Duties

Veteran Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood has been relieved of his duties and Kevin Glenn has been named the acting fire chief, according to the Spring Hill Fire Department. Read More

