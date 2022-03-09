Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 9, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 9, 2022.
The new Lodge at Fall Creek Falls is a stunning example of how a team of architects, designers and builders can create a building that seems to melt into its surroundings.
A federal indictment unsealed today, charges two Spring Hill, Tennessee women with conspiracy to commit tax fraud and 12 counts of employment tax fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking.
A fire that significantly damaged a Boyd Mill Estates home Tuesday evening was ignited by a plumbing repair, according to Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris.
Veteran Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood has been relieved of his duties and Kevin Glenn has been named the acting fire chief, according to the Spring Hill Fire Department.