Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 8, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 8, 2023.
A student was administered Narcan at a Williamson County high school by a resource officer on March 6, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.
Pilgrimage Festival revealed its lineup for the ninth year’s event. Headlining on Saturday will be the Lumineers along with Black Crowes, The Head and the Heart, Better Than Ezra, and more. Read more.
Franklin’s Historic Zoning Commission (HZC) voted this week to support a preliminary recommendation for a new multifamily residential project for the city’s emerging Factory District called The Middle Eight. Read more.
Renderings of the schematic design of the new Franklin City Hall were presented to Franklin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) at a recent Work Session. Read more.
They just announced new tour dates for 2023 which includes a stop in Franklin, TN at FirstBank Amphitheater on Monday, September 25, 2023. This concert is part of the Farm Bureau series. Read more.