Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 8, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 8, 2023.

1Narcan Administered to Unresponsive Student at Franklin High School

A student was administered Narcan at a Williamson County high school by a resource officer on March 6, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.

2Lineup for 2023 Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, TN Announced

photo by Donna Vissman

Pilgrimage Festival revealed its lineup for the ninth year’s event. Headlining on Saturday will be the Lumineers along with Black Crowes, The Head and the Heart, Better Than Ezra, and more. Read more.

3New Franklin Development Proposed for Land Owned by TobyMac

The Middle Eight

Franklin’s Historic Zoning Commission (HZC) voted this week to support a preliminary recommendation for a new multifamily residential project for the city’s emerging Factory District called The Middle Eight. Read more.

4Renderings of New Franklin City Hall Presented to BOMA

New-City-Hall-Rendering
Potential Plans for Franklin’s New City Hall. Source Franklin City Government YouTube.

Renderings of the schematic design of the new Franklin City Hall were presented to Franklin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) at a recent Work Session. Read more.

5The Band Chicago is Coming to Franklin, TN

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

They just announced new tour dates for 2023 which includes a stop in Franklin, TN at FirstBank Amphitheater on Monday, September 25, 2023. This concert is part of the Farm Bureau series. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleMOOYAH Announces New Froot Loops Shake
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here