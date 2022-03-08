Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 8, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
The entrance to the lodge has a fireplace surrounded by stones saved from the old lodge. Photo by Anne Braly

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 8, 2022.

The entrance to the lodge has a fireplace surrounded by stones saved from the old lodge. Photo by Anne Braly

1Experience the Newly Renovated Lodge at Fall Creek Falls

The new Lodge at Fall Creek Falls is a stunning example of how a team of architects, designers and builders can create a building that seems to melt into its surroundings. Read More.

Bourbon and Bubble Fest
photo by Donna Vissman

2Tasting Event Bourbon and Bubbles Fest Returns to Franklin This Spring

After a successful inaugural event last year, Bourbon and Bubbles Fest is returning to Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin this spring. Read More

Settler's Well at Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill, Tennessee
Settler’s Well at Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Photo from TN Dept of Tourist Development

37 Tennessee State Parks to Visit

Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Read More.

peter's sushi
Photo from Peter’s Sushi Website

4Health Inspections: Brentwood Place Restaurants for March 8, 2022

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center located in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of March 7, 2022. Read More

Counterfeit $100 Bill Used at a Spring Hill Quick Mart Gas Station

5Counterfeit $100 Bill Used at a Spring Hill Quick Mart Gas Station

On February 23rd, the person pictured used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase fuel at the Quick Mart on Main St. Read More

Previous articleAll For Tags
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here