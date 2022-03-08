Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 8, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 8, 2022.
The entrance to the lodge has a fireplace surrounded by stones saved from the old lodge. Photo by Anne Braly
The new Lodge at Fall Creek Falls is a stunning example of how a team of architects, designers and builders can create a building that seems to melt into its surroundings. Read More.
photo by Donna Vissman
After a successful inaugural event last year, Bourbon and Bubbles Fest is returning to Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin this spring. Read More
Settler’s Well at Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Photo from TN Dept of Tourist Development
Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Read More.
Photo from Peter’s Sushi Website
These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center located in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of March 7, 2022. Read More
On February 23rd, the person pictured used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase fuel at the Quick Mart on Main St. Read More