Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 7, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 7, 2023.

1The Band Chicago is Coming to Franklin, TN

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

They just announced new tour dates for 2023 which includes a stop in Franklin, TN at FirstBank Amphitheater on Monday, September 25, 2023. This concert is part of the Farm Bureau series. Read more.

2Newest Middle Tennessee Whataburger Opens

Whataburger opens its newest Nashville-area location today, Monday, March 6 at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only at 360 W Sam Ridley Pkwy in Smyrna. Read more.

3Renderings of New Franklin City Hall Presented to BOMA

New-City-Hall-Rendering
Potential Plans for Franklin’s New City Hall. Source Franklin City Government YouTube.

Renderings of the schematic design of the new Franklin City Hall were presented to Franklin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) at a recent Work Session. Read more.

4CMA Fest Reveals 2023 Lineup

photo by Donna Vissman

The longest-running Country Music festival returns to downtown Nashville June 8-11 featuring hundreds of artists performing across multiple stages. Read more.

5New Franklin Development Proposed for Land Owned by TobyMac

The Middle Eight

Franklin’s Historic Zoning Commission (HZC) voted this week to support a preliminary recommendation for a new multifamily residential project for the city’s emerging Factory District called The Middle Eight. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here