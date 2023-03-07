Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 7, 2023.
They just announced new tour dates for 2023 which includes a stop in Franklin, TN at FirstBank Amphitheater on Monday, September 25, 2023. This concert is part of the Farm Bureau series.
Whataburger opens its newest Nashville-area location today, Monday, March 6 at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only at 360 W Sam Ridley Pkwy in Smyrna.
Renderings of the schematic design of the new Franklin City Hall were presented to Franklin's Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) at a recent Work Session.
The longest-running Country Music festival returns to downtown Nashville June 8-11 featuring hundreds of artists performing across multiple stages.
Franklin's Historic Zoning Commission (HZC) voted this week to support a preliminary recommendation for a new multifamily residential project for the city's emerging Factory District called The Middle Eight.