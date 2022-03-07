Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 7, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 7, 2022.
With so many construction projects happening around the district, keeping track of all the improvements can be a challenge. This construction update includes information about Page High, Ravenwood High and Summit High, as well as information about new schools. Read More.
After a successful inaugural event last year, Bourbon and Bubbles Fest is returning to Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin this spring. Read More
Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Read More.
The design studio and coffee bar in downtown Franklin, Onyx + Alabaster, announced a new venture – an event venue called Onyx Hall, located in Lawrenceburg. Read More
A Nashville man previously convicted of sex trafficking a minor and transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in prostitution was sentenced today to 30 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read More