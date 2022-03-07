Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 7, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Bourbon and Bubble Fest
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 7, 2022.

Williamson County Schools Construction Update - March 2022

With so many construction projects happening around the district, keeping track of all the improvements can be a challenge. This construction update includes information about Page High, Ravenwood High and Summit High, as well as information about new schools. Read More.

Bourbon and Bubble Fest
photo by Donna Vissman

2Tasting Event Bourbon and Bubbles Fest Returns to Franklin This Spring

After a successful inaugural event last year, Bourbon and Bubbles Fest is returning to Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin this spring. Read More

Settler's Well at Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill, Tennessee
Settler’s Well at Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Photo from TN Dept of Tourist Development

37 Tennessee State Parks to Visit

Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Read More.

Onyx Hall
photo from Onyx Hall

4Franklin Design Studio Onyx + Alabaster Expands With Event Venue

The design studio and coffee bar in downtown Franklin, Onyx + Alabaster,  announced a new venture – an event venue called Onyx Hall, located in Lawrenceburg. Read More

Tavarie Anthony Williams
Photo by FPD in 2020

5Nashville Man Arrested at Franklin Hotel Sentenced to Federal Prison For Sex-Trafficking

A Nashville man previously convicted of sex trafficking a minor and transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in prostitution was sentenced today to 30 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

