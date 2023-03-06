Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 6, 2023.
See where houses and property sold for February 13-17, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
photo by Brandon Aguilar
Here are six live shows to check out this week. Read more.
Aleya Brooks (Photo: Liberty Creek High School Facebook)
A Sumner County teen died after a tree fell in Friday’s storm. Read more.
A newly constructed, modern american home.
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 6-10, 2023. Read more.
photo by Michael Carpenter
Are you in need of a breakfast spot? These breakfast tacos from First Watch hit the spot. Read more.