Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 6, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 6, 2023.

1Williamson County Property Transfers February 13

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for February 13-17, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

26 Live Shows this Week- March 6, 2023

photo by Brandon Aguilar

Here are six live shows to check out this week. Read more.

3Friday’s Storm Claims Life of Middle TN Teen

Aleya Brooks (Photo: Liberty Creek High School Facebook)

A Sumner County teen died after a tree fell in Friday’s storm. Read more.

4Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for February 6, 2023

house
A newly constructed, modern american home.

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 6-10, 2023. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: March 6, 2023

First Watch
photo by Michael Carpenter

Are you in need of a breakfast spot? These breakfast tacos from First Watch hit the spot. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

