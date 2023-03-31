Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 31, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 31, 2023.

Brentwood resident and Ravenwood High School Junior, Ava Claire Henson, earned a trip to Hollywood by winning over the American Idol Judges, who unanimously gave her a Golden Ticket.

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

Opening day is coming! As you buy your peanuts and Cracker Jacks and prepare for sunny days watching baseball, don't forget to schedule your pool's opening day.

A candlelight vigil was held for Evelyn Dieckhaus, one of the six victims of The Covenant School shooting.

A school shooting took place at The Covenant School in Nashville on Monday, March 27 claiming the lives of six victims, three adults and three children.