Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 29, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 29, 2023.

1Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream to Open in Brentwood

photo courtesy of Chill N

A new ice cream spot called Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is set to open in Brentwood in Thoroughbred Village. Read more.

2Columbia’s Mule Day Brings 180 Years of Tradition to Columbia

photo from Mule Day Facebook

Mule Day 2023 will take place from March 27 until April 2, 2023 in Columbia, TN. It will feature lots of mule events, music, food, competitions, dancing and fine crafts. Read more.

3Nashville School Shooter Had Emotional Disorder, MNPD Says

Following the deadly Covenant School shooting, it has been determined that shooter Audrey Hale had a mental health disorder, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Read more.

4Honda Recalls More Than 330,000 Vehicles Due to Mirror Malfunction

Honda (Stock)

More than 330,000 Honda vehicles have been recalled due to mirror malfunctions. Read more.

5GoFundMe Accounts Supporting Covenant School Victims

photo by Donna Vissman

 

Several GoFundMe fundraisers have been created to support the families of the victims of The Covenant School shooting. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here