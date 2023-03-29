Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 29, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 29, 2023.
A new ice cream spot called Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is set to open in Brentwood in Thoroughbred Village. Read more.
Mule Day 2023 will take place from March 27 until April 2, 2023 in Columbia, TN. It will feature lots of mule events, music, food, competitions, dancing and fine crafts. Read more.
Following the deadly Covenant School shooting, it has been determined that shooter Audrey Hale had a mental health disorder, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Read more.
More than 330,000 Honda vehicles have been recalled due to mirror malfunctions. Read more.
Several GoFundMe fundraisers have been created to support the families of the victims of The Covenant School shooting. Read more.