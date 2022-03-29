Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 29, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 29, 2022.
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
A proposal for a Hy-Vee grocery store development to be built at the new June Lake development was discussed during the City of Spring Hill Planning Commission work session on Monday night. Read more.
In early Spring 2022, Party Fowl will be heading even further south to bring the heat from land to sea! Nashville’s favorite full-service Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant is pleased to announce its expansion to Destin, Florida, marking the first Party Fowl restaurant outside of Tennessee and the sixth restaurant in total, in addition to outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium. Read more.
Country music hitmaker, Academy of Country Music award-winner and Franklin Police Officer Jeff Carson died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. He was 58 years old. Read more.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigation into Friday night’s fatal shooting in the Stags Leap neighborhood on Arno Road continues today. A team of detectives is back in the neighborhood this afternoon. We do believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to others in Stags Leap. Read more.