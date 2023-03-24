Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 24, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 24, 2023.

1Franklin Police Seeking Info on Two Shoplifters

Franklin Police want to identify these shoplifters, wanted for stealing more than $625 in vinyl records from the Cool Springs Target. Read more.

2Opry Mills Adding New Retailer & Dining Options

Opry Mills is excited to add five, first-to-market retail and dining offerings into its growing collection of fan-favorite brands in Spring 2023! Read more.

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

4Franklin Police Officer Celebrated for 18 Years of Service

Police Officer-2 Rose Steagall joined the Franklin Police Department on November 22, 2004. Rose’s service to her fellow citizens, however, began during her earlier career as a paramedic. Friday begins her new chapter. Read more.

5Coming to Netflix in April 2023

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of April 2023. Read more.

