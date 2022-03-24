Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 24, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 24, 2022.
Brentwood Middle, Woodland Middle, Brentwood High, Centennial High and Ravenwood High are among the 48 schools that performed well enough in the regional tournaments to qualify for the State competition April 9. Read more.
See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for February 28 through March 4, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Spring flowers are in full display in many of our parks and natural areas during April and May. Here are a few of State Naturalist Randy Hedgepath’s favorite places to enjoy them and some suggestions on where to spend the night. Read more.
Night Visions gives you whimsical views of the zoo after dark. Stroll along the Zoo’s pathways through a captivating show of stunning projections. Lights will dance up and down trees, shimmer on water, and illuminate the Zoo’s scenery in a kaleidoscope of color. Read more.