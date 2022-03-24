Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 24, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Night Visions Nashville Zoo
photo from Nashville Zoo

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 24, 2022.

WCS Logo Purple Background

1Five WCS Schools to Make Appearance at State Science Olympiad

Brentwood Middle, Woodland Middle, Brentwood High, Centennial High and Ravenwood High are among the 48 schools that performed well enough in the regional tournaments to qualify for the State competition April 9. Read more.

sold sign house for sale
Stock Photo

2Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for February 28, 2022

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for February 28 through March 4, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

35 Best Spots to Find Wildflowers in Tennessee

Spring flowers are in full display in many of our parks and natural areas during April and May. Here are a few of State Naturalist Randy Hedgepath’s favorite places to enjoy them and some suggestions on where to spend the night. Read more.

Night Visions Nashville Zoo
photo from Nashville Zoo

4Visit the Nashville Zoo After Hours For Night Visions

Night Visions gives you whimsical views of the zoo after dark. Stroll along the Zoo’s pathways through a captivating show of stunning projections. Lights will dance up and down trees, shimmer on water, and illuminate the Zoo’s scenery in a kaleidoscope of color. Read more.

hulu logo

5Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2022

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in April 2022. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here