Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 23, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 23, 2023.

1Two Suspects Steal $900 in Merchandise from Franklin Kroger

Early March, they shoplifted about $900 in merchandise from the Mallory Lane Kroger. Read more.

2Coming to Netflix in April 2023

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of April 2023. Read more.

3Opry Mills Adding New Retailer & Dining Options

photo by Donna Vissman

Opry Mills is excited to add five, first-to-market retail and dining offerings to its growing collection of fan-favorite brands in Spring 2023! Read more.

4Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for February 27, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for February 27 through March 3, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

5Report Released on Plane Crash that Killed Remnant Fellowship Church Leaders

photo from Rutherford County

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its official report on the May 2021 small jet crash in La Vergne, TN that killed seven individuals, many were leaders of Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood. Read more.

