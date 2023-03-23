Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 23, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 23, 2023.
Early March, they shoplifted about $900 in merchandise from the Mallory Lane Kroger. Read more.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of April 2023. Read more.
Opry Mills is excited to add five, first-to-market retail and dining offerings to its growing collection of fan-favorite brands in Spring 2023! Read more.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for February 27 through March 3, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its official report on the May 2021 small jet crash in La Vergne, TN that killed seven individuals, many were leaders of Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood. Read more.