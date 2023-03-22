Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 22, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 22, 2023.
Etch, a longstanding restaurant led by Chef Deb Paquette, will open in Franklin, reports Nashville Business Journal. Read more.
2The Factory at Franklin to Unveil Grand Hall Bar and New Restaurants During Preview Event, Tickets Available Now
The Factory at Franklin today unveiled details about its highly awaited Grand Hall bar concept and also announced new tenant partnerships with two iconic restaurants expanding to Williamson County for the very first time. Read more.
Franklin Makers Market is headed to The Factory at Franklin on Sunday, May 7th. Read more.
A Nolensville man is facing a set of felony charges after being accused of committing fraud using the online gaming platform DraftKings. Read more.
On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:01 p.m., Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Jones Parkway near the intersection of Brentmeade Boulevard. The vehicle’s occupants, a 19-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, were pronounced dead at the scene. Read more.