Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 22, 2023

1Notable Nashville Restaurant Expanding to The Factory at Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

Etch, a longstanding restaurant led by Chef Deb Paquette, will open in Franklin, reports Nashville Business Journal. Read more.

2The Factory at Franklin to Unveil Grand Hall Bar and New Restaurants During Preview Event, Tickets Available Now

photo by Donna Vissman

The Factory at Franklin today unveiled details about its highly awaited Grand Hall bar concept and also announced new tenant partnerships with two iconic restaurants expanding to Williamson County for the very first time. Read more.

3Franklin Makers Market Returns in May for its Biggest Market Yet

Franklin Makers Market is headed to The Factory at Franklin on Sunday, May 7th. Read more.

4Nolensville Man Faces Felony Charges Following DraftKings Fraud Case

Bruce Orr (TBI)
Bruce Orr (TBI)

A Nolensville man is facing a set of felony charges after being accused of committing fraud using the online gaming platform DraftKings. Read more.

5Two Brentwood Teens Killed in Jones Parkway Crash

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:01 p.m., Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Jones Parkway near the intersection of Brentmeade Boulevard. The vehicle’s occupants, a 19-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, were pronounced dead at the scene. Read more.

