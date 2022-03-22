Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 22, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for March 22, 2022.
Detectives are investigating after someone used a crowbar to break into the Columbia Avenue Burger King, in Franklin. Once inside, the suspect tried gaining access to the restaurant’s safe, but failed, leaving empty-handed. Read more.
Spring Hill, TN – The Spring Hill Police Department (SHPD) is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to promote “Slow Down Tennessee.” During April 15 – 29, the SHPD will increase education, awareness, and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities statewide. Read more.
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in April 2022. Read more.
Shred Day 2022 returns on April 23, 2022 from 9:00 am – 12 pm at the Lighthouse Wealth Group Parking Lot (801 Crescent Centre Dr. Suite 600, Franklin, TN 37067). Read more.
DETROIT – General Motors marks another major milestone in its commitment to an all-electric future as Cadillac formally celebrates the beginning of retail production of the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, assembly plant. GM President Mark Reuss, Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, UAW representatives, plant employees and other officials joined together Monday to celebrate this milestone. Read more.