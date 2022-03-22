Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 22, 2022

GM President Mark Reuss delivers remarks at a celebration for the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ’s start of retail production. (Photo by Steve Fecht for General Motors)

DETROIT – General Motors marks another major milestone in its commitment to an all-electric future as Cadillac formally celebrates the beginning of retail production of the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, assembly plant. GM President Mark Reuss, Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, UAW representatives, plant employees and other officials joined together Monday to celebrate this milestone. Read more.