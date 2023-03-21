Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 21, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 21, 2023.

1Notable Nashville Restaurant Expanding to The Factory at Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

 

Etch, a longstanding restaurant led by Chef Deb Paquette, will open in Franklin. Read more.

2Franklin Makers Market Returns in May for its Biggest Market Yet

 

Franklin Makers Market is headed to The Factory at Franklin on Sunday, May 7th. Read more.

3The Factory at Franklin to Unveil Grand Hall Bar and New Restaurants

The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

 

The Factory at Franklin today unveiled details about its highly awaited Grand Hall bar concept and also announced new tenant partnerships with two iconic restaurants expanding to Williamson County for the very first time. Read more.

4Two Brentwood Teens Killed in Jones Parkway Crash

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:01 p.m., Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Jones Parkway near the intersection of Brentmeade Boulevard. Read more.

5Coming to Disney Plus in April 2023

 

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here