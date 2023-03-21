Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 21, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 21, 2023.
Etch, a longstanding restaurant led by Chef Deb Paquette, will open in Franklin. Read more.
Franklin Makers Market is headed to The Factory at Franklin on Sunday, May 7th. Read more.
The Factory at Franklin today unveiled details about its highly awaited Grand Hall bar concept and also announced new tenant partnerships with two iconic restaurants expanding to Williamson County for the very first time. Read more.
On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:01 p.m., Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Jones Parkway near the intersection of Brentmeade Boulevard. Read more.
