Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 20, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 20, 2023.

1Two Brentwood Teens Killed in Jones Parkway Crash

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:01 p.m., Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Jones Parkway near the intersection of Brentmeade Boulevard. The vehicle’s occupants, a 19-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, were pronounced dead at the scene. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers February 27

See where houses and property sold for February 27 through March 3, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

3What’s New at the 2023 Masters?

The 2023 PGA Tour includes 45 events from September 2022 through August 2023. But one of the most highly anticipated events during the tour is the Masters at Augusta National, which will take place April 6-9, 2023. Read more.

46 Live Shows this Week-March 20, 2023

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Here are six live shows to check out this week. Read more.

5Spring Style Trends

It’s officially spring, so it’s time to refresh your look! With warmer days come new trends for your hair and nails. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

