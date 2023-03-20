Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 20, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 20, 2023.
On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:01 p.m., Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Jones Parkway near the intersection of Brentmeade Boulevard. The vehicle’s occupants, a 19-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, were pronounced dead at the scene. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for February 27 through March 3, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
The 2023 PGA Tour includes 45 events from September 2022 through August 2023. But one of the most highly anticipated events during the tour is the Masters at Augusta National, which will take place April 6-9, 2023. Read more.
Here are six live shows to check out this week. Read more.
It’s officially spring, so it’s time to refresh your look! With warmer days come new trends for your hair and nails. Read more.