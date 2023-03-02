Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 2, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 2, 2023.

1New Publix Proposed in Spring Hill

Publix

Catalyst Design Group submitted plans to the Spring Hill Planning Commission for a new Publix and drive-thru pharmacy as part of the new 7.17-acre Spring Hill Town Crossing development. Read more.

2Morgan Wallen Free Concert Sells Out in 3 Hours

photo by David Lehr

Fans lined up outside Bridgestone Arena on Thursday to get free tickets to a Morgan Wallen concert. Read more.

3Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of February 28, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of February 28, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Read more.

4Distracted Franklin Shopper Falls Victim to Theft and Credit Card Fraud

Distracted Franklin Shopper Falls Victim to Theft and Credit Card Fraud
Photos by Franklin PD

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for anyone who can help identify two suspects who used stolen credit cards to fraudulently charge more than $4,500. Read more.

5Smoking Ban for Nashville Bars, Venues Now in Effect

Stock Photo

A smoking ban is now in effect for certain bars and venues in Nashville (Davidson County). Read more.

