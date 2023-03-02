Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 2, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 2, 2023.
Catalyst Design Group submitted plans to the Spring Hill Planning Commission for a new Publix and drive-thru pharmacy as part of the new 7.17-acre Spring Hill Town Crossing development. Read more.
Fans lined up outside Bridgestone Arena on Thursday to get free tickets to a Morgan Wallen concert. Read more.
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of February 28, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Read more.
Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for anyone who can help identify two suspects who used stolen credit cards to fraudulently charge more than $4,500. Read more.
A smoking ban is now in effect for certain bars and venues in Nashville (Davidson County). Read more.