Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 2, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Athleta
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 2, 2022.

Kevin Costner & Modern West
photo from Kevin Costner & Modern West Facebook

1Kevin Costner’s Band to Headline Rory Feek’s Homestead Festival

The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Read More

What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

2What’s New to Streaming in March 2022

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read More.

Burger Dandy
photo by Amy Whidby, AMH Creative Director

3A. Marshall Hospitality Announces its Own Restaurant Week With Specials Across its 10 Restaurants

A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), the family-owned, Franklin-based hospitality group behind beloved Southern restaurants Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Burger Dandy, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, invites you to mark your calendars for the first-ever A. Marshall Hospitality Restaurant Week March 14 – 20. Read More

Commencement ceremonies
Photo From WCS

4WCS Graduation Dates Announced for Class of 2022

Commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2022 will now take place between Thursday, May 26, and Sunday, May 29. Read More.

Athleta
photo by Donna Vissman

5Find Out When Women’s Sportswear Store Athleta Will Open in Franklin

The women’s sportswear store Athleta will open in Franklin at Thoroughbred Village soon. Read More

