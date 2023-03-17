Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 17, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 17, 2023.
Mule Day 2023 will take place from March 27 until April 2, 2023 in Columbia, TN. It will feature lots of mule events, music, food, competitions, dancing and fine crafts. Read more.
If you’re in the market for luxury homes for sale in Nashville, you’ll want to look at the subdivisions The Reserve at Raintree Forest and Sinatra. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
Tennessee traveled to the magic kingdom for the first round of the NCAA Tournament hoping for a fairytale ending. Read more.
The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.