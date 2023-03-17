Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 17, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Daffodil Day
photo from Bell Buckle Chamber

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 17, 2023.

1Columbia’s Mule Day Brings 180 Years of Tradition to Columbia

photo from Mule Day Facebook

Mule Day 2023 will take place from March 27 until April 2, 2023 in Columbia, TN. It will feature lots of mule events, music, food, competitions, dancing and fine crafts. Read more.

2About the Raintree and Sinatra Subdivisions: Luxury Homes for Sale in Nashville

Susan-Gregory

If you’re in the market for luxury homes for sale in Nashville, you’ll want to look at the subdivisions The Reserve at Raintree Forest and Sinatra. Read more.

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Shrinky Dinks
photo from John P Holt Library

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

4Tennessee Survives and Advances to The Second Round

Tennessee traveled to the magic kingdom for the first round of the NCAA Tournament hoping for a fairytale ending. Read more.

52023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

photo by Donna Vissman

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here