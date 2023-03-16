Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 16, 2023.
Mule Day 2023 will take place from March 27 until April 2, 2023 in Columbia, TN. It will feature lots of mule events, music, food, competitions, dancing and fine crafts. Read more.
The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.
(Nolensville, Tennessee, March 15, 2023) The recent topping out of the St. Michael Academy building and announcement of its first principal are moving the new school here closer to opening. Read more.
The new cell lot at Nashville International Airport officially opened on March 15, 2023. Read more.
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley’s son, Kyle Chrisley, has been charged after authorities say he pulled a knife on his work supervisor in Smyrna on March 13, 2023, according to WSMV. Read more.