Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 16, 2023

Photos by Katie Peterson, Tennessee Register
1Columbia’s Mule Day Brings 180 Years of Tradition to Columbia

photo from Mule Day Facebook

Mule Day 2023 will take place from March 27 until April 2, 2023 in Columbia, TN. It will feature lots of mule events, music, food, competitions, dancing and fine crafts. Read more.

22023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

photo by Donna Vissman

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.

3St. Michael Academy Takes Shape with New Principal and Topping Out Event

Photos by Katie Peterson, Tennessee Register
(Nolensville, Tennessee, March 15, 2023) The recent topping out of the St. Michael Academy building and announcement of its first principal are moving the new school here closer to opening. Read more.

4New Cell Phone Lot at Nashville International Airport Officially Opens

Fly Nashville Twitter

The new cell lot at Nashville International Airport officially opened on March 15, 2023. Read more.

5Todd Chrisley’s Son Charged after Assault Incident in Smyrna

Source: TMZ

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley’s son, Kyle Chrisley, has been charged after authorities say he pulled a knife on his work supervisor in Smyrna on March 13, 2023, according to WSMV. Read more.

