Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 15, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 15, 2023.

12023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

photo by Donna Vissman

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.

2New Coffee Shop Coming to Brentwood Place Shopping Center

Crema
photo by Donna Vissman

Crema Coffee is coming to Brentwood Place next to Subway. In a social media post, they shared, “We’re super stoked to announce that we’ll be headed just a few miles south to Brentwood for our third cafe location.” Read more.

3Columbia’s Mule Day Brings 180 Years of Tradition to Columbia

photo from Mule Day Facebook

Mule Day 2023 will take place from March 27 until April 2, 2023 in Columbia, TN. It will feature lots of mule events, music, food, competitions, dancing and fine crafts. Read more.

4Eat the Frog Fitness Closes in Brentwood

Eat the Frog
photo from Eat the Frog Facebook

Eat the Frog Fitness has closed at Hill Center Brentwood at 205 Franklin Road, Suite 15. Read more.

5CaveFest Returns to The Caverns

On October 6-8, 2023, The Caverns is proud to present the second annual CaveFest, featuring a curated line-up of music over three days. Read more.

