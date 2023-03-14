Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 14, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 14, 2023.
Dust off your cowboy hat and pull on your boots!
Tickets for the Franklin Rodeo, the biggest rodeo in the Volunteer State, go on sale March 20! Read more.
Mule Day 2023 will take place from March 27 until April 2, 2023 in Columbia, TN. It will feature lots of mule events, music, food, competitions, dancing and fine crafts. Read more.
Spring is nearly here and along with it another great opportunity to boost your book collection at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. Read more.
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, College of Nursing is wrapping up a yearlong celebration of its fiftieth anniversary. Within the centerpiece of this momentous anniversary was the College of Nursing’s 50th Anniversary Gala, where they recognized and honored 50 Vol Nurses. Read more.
Franklin is once again reviewing its Public Gathering and Expression Event Ordinance after controversy arose when a local minister held prayers on the Public Square without applying for a permit after 5:00 p.m. There were multiple complaints about the noise by those who live and work in the city. Read more.