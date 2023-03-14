Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 14, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-
John P Holt Brentwood Library
photo from John P Holt Brentwood Library

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 14, 2023.

1Tickets Go On Sale for the Franklin Rodeo on March 20th

photo courtesy of Franklin Rodeo/Tom Thomson

Dust off your cowboy hat and pull on your boots!

Tickets for the Franklin Rodeo, the biggest rodeo in the Volunteer State, go on sale March 20! Read more.

2Columbia’s Mule Day Brings 180 Years of Tradition to Columbia

photo from Mule Day Facebook

Mule Day 2023 will take place from March 27 until April 2, 2023 in Columbia, TN. It will feature lots of mule events, music, food, competitions, dancing and fine crafts. Read more.

3Brentwood Library to Host Spring Book Sale

John P Holt Brentwood Library
photo from John P Holt Brentwood Library

Spring is nearly here and along with it another great opportunity to boost your book collection at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. Read more.

4Spring Hill Resident Honored by UTK College of Nursing

Vicki Bechet
Vicki Bechet and Dean Victoria Neiderhauser of the UTK College of Nursing

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, College of Nursing is wrapping up a yearlong celebration of its fiftieth anniversary. Within the centerpiece of this momentous anniversary was the College of Nursing’s 50th Anniversary Gala, where they recognized and honored 50 Vol Nurses. Read more.

5Franklin Leaders Consider Changes in Public Gathering and Expression Ordinance

Photo provided by City of Franklin Facebook.

Franklin is once again reviewing its Public Gathering and Expression Event Ordinance after controversy arose when a local minister held prayers on the Public Square without applying for a permit after 5:00 p.m. There were multiple complaints about the noise by those who live and work in the city. Read more.

