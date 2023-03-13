Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 13, 2023

Austin Timberlake
Photo provided by City of Franklin Facebook.

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 13, 2023.

1Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for February 13

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 13-17, 2023. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers February 21

See where houses and property sold for February 21-24, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

3New Study Reveals Top Honeymoon Destination for Tennesseans

New research has revealed each US state’s favorite honeymoon destinations, with Indonesia taking the top spot as the most desirable destination for American newlyweds in eight states. Read more.

4Franklin Leaders Consider Changes in Public Gathering and Expression Ordinance

Photo provided by City of Franklin Facebook.

Franklin is once again reviewing its Public Gathering and Expression Event Ordinance after controversy arose when a local minister held prayers on the Public Square without applying for a permit after 5:00 p.m. Read more.

5New Trailhead and Bridge Connects Downtown Franklin to Cool Springs

Residents and visitors will soon be able to traverse the Harpeth River from the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and utilize an existing walking trail in the Chestnut Bend neighborhood, connecting significant portions of Franklin’s trails and greenways system. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

