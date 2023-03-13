Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 13, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 13, 2023.
See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 13-17, 2023. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for February 21-24, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
New research has revealed each US state’s favorite honeymoon destinations, with Indonesia taking the top spot as the most desirable destination for American newlyweds in eight states. Read more.
Franklin is once again reviewing its Public Gathering and Expression Event Ordinance after controversy arose when a local minister held prayers on the Public Square without applying for a permit after 5:00 p.m. Read more.
Residents and visitors will soon be able to traverse the Harpeth River from the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and utilize an existing walking trail in the Chestnut Bend neighborhood, connecting significant portions of Franklin’s trails and greenways system. Read more.