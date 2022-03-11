Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 11, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
H Clark Distillery
photo by Jim Wood

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 11, 2022.

1Prepare for Snowfall Over Middle Tennessee Friday Evening 03/11/2022

Although the snow will not be moving in until the hours of 6-10 PM, it is best to prepare ahead, especially if you’ll be out this evening. Read more.

Grand Ole Opry
photo from Grand Ole Opry Facebook

27 Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Nashville

We may not have the sand and the sea in Music City but we have everything else you need for a perfect spring break staycation. Bonus: Save a little moo-la. Read more.

Nashville Predators Foundation
photo from Nashville Predators

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

photo by Jim Wood

4How This Weekend’s Winter Storm Will Impact You

The National Weather Service is predicting a fast-moving winter storm, coming in Friday and lasting through Saturday. Read more.

H Clark Distillery
photo by Jim Wood

5H Clark Distillery Joins Company Distilling

Heath Clark, owner of H Clark Distillery in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, announces a new chapter for the brand as he joins forces with other ambitious Tennesseans at Company Distilling. The decision came from relationships formed through a long history of developing the distilling industry in Tennessee through the Tennessee Distillers Guild. Read more.

