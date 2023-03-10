Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 10, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 10, 2023.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Owl's Hill
photo from Owl’s Hill

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

2Williamson County Student in Custody for Selling Drugs at School

A Williamson County student was charged with Delivery of a Schedule II Narcotic for selling a drug laced with fentanyl to another student. Read more.

3Suspect Steals From Multiple Lowes Stores Over Several Months in Middle TN

photo from Spring Hill Police

SHPD is investigating the person who has allegedly stolen from several middle Tennessee Lowes stores. This person was at the Spring Hill store in February where they stole a Dewalt item. Read more.

4Tips for a Faster, More Complete Recovery from Wisdom Teeth Removal

Wisdom teeth removal is quite common with millions of extractions each year. Roughly 85 percent of all people opt to have these teeth removed either due to them being impacted, decayed or causing crowding among other teeth. Read more.

5Narcan Administered to Unresponsive Student at Franklin High School

A student was administered Narcan at a Williamson County high school by a resource officer on March 6, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

