Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 10, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 10, 2023.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
A Williamson County student was charged with Delivery of a Schedule II Narcotic for selling a drug laced with fentanyl to another student.
SHPD is investigating the person who has allegedly stolen from several middle Tennessee Lowes stores. This person was at the Spring Hill store in February where they stole a Dewalt item.
A student was administered Narcan at a Williamson County high school by a resource officer on March 6, 2023, according to WKRN.