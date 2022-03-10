Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 10, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Attic Fire Photography

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 10, 2022.

The Boilery Seafood & Grill
photo by Donna Vissman

1The Boilery Seafood & Grill in Franklin Closes

The Boilery Seafood & Grill, located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin, has closed. Read More.

gavel

2Spring Hill Sisters Charged In Tax Fraud Conspiracy

A federal indictment unsealed today, charges two Spring Hill, Tennessee women with conspiracy to commit tax fraud and 12 counts of employment tax fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read More.

Attic Fire Photography

3Experience the Newly Renovated Lodge at Fall Creek Falls

Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of 56 state parks in Tennessee and one of only six that are considered resorts known as The Lodges at Tennessee State Parks. Several have undergone renovations, including the Lodge at Montgomery Bell in Burns, Tenn., and the Lodge at Pickwick Landing in Counce, Tenn. Fall Creek Falls in Spencer, Tenn., is one of two park lodges that were earmarked by the state for new construction. Read More.

Terry Hood
Photo from City of Spring Hill

4Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood Relieved of Duties

Veteran Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood has been relieved of his duties and Kevin Glenn has been named the acting fire chief, according to the Spring Hill Fire Department. Read More.

robin smith

5Former Tennessee State Representative Charged With Honest Services Wire Fraud

Former Tennessee State Representative Robin Smith, 58, of Hixson, Tennessee, pleaded guilty today to a single count of honest services wire fraud, following charges filed on Friday, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read More.

