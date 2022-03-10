Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 10, 2022

Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of 56 state parks in Tennessee and one of only six that are considered resorts known as The Lodges at Tennessee State Parks. Several have undergone renovations, including the Lodge at Montgomery Bell in Burns, Tenn., and the Lodge at Pickwick Landing in Counce, Tenn. Fall Creek Falls in Spencer, Tenn., is one of two park lodges that were earmarked by the state for new construction. Read More.