Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 1, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 1, 2023.

1Distracted Franklin Shopper Falls Victim to Theft and Credit Card Fraud

Distracted Franklin Shopper Falls Victim to Theft and Credit Card Fraud
Photos by Franklin PD

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for anyone who can help identify two suspects who used stolen credit cards to fraudulently charge more than $4,500. Read more.

2Franklin Fire Dept. Investigating Cause of Founder’s Pointe House Fire

Franklin Fire Dept. Investigating Cause of Founder’s Pointe House Fire
Photo from Franklin Fire Dept.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries during firefighting operations. Two were transported to Williamson Medical Center for evaluation. One was treated on scene. Read more.

3What’s New to Streaming in March 2023

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read more.

4Doobie Brothers Extend 50th Anniversary Tour with a Stop in Franklin, TN

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

The Doobie Brothers are continuing their 50th anniversary tour with additional stops including one at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN. Read more.

5Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese Closes in Spring Hill

mama d's baked mac and cheese

Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese opened its mac and cheese-focused restaurant in Spring Hill last year at 5075 Main Street and has now permanently closed per Google and confirmed by restaurant. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here