Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 1, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
WC Animal Center
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 1, 2022.

Athleta
photo by Donna Vissman

1Find Out When Women’s Sportswear Store Athleta Will Open in Franklin

The women’s sportswear store Athleta will open in Franklin at Thoroughbred Village soon. Read More

WC Animal Center
photo by Donna Vissman

2Photos: Williamson County Animal Center Opens New Facility in Franklin

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) hosted a grand opening on Monday, February 28, of their new center at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin. Read More.

Photo: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza Facebook

3Williamson County Food Health Inspections for January 2022

These are the January 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More

Puckett's Leiper's Fork
photo from Puckett’s Leipers Fork

4Leiper’s Fork Puckett’s Returns to its Original Name

Fox & Locke has been restored as the original name of the Leiper’s Fork Puckett’s, one of Tennessee’s most iconic music venues and community gathering spots. Read More.

Robert Hicks

5Beloved Local Author Robert Hicks Has Died

Beloved local author Robert Hicks has died. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

