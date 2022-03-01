Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 1, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 1, 2022.
photo by Donna Vissman
The women’s sportswear store Athleta will open in Franklin at Thoroughbred Village soon. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) hosted a grand opening on Monday, February 28, of their new center at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin. Read More.
Photo: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza Facebook
These are the January 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More
photo from Puckett’s Leipers Fork
Fox & Locke has been restored as the original name of the Leiper’s Fork Puckett’s, one of Tennessee’s most iconic music venues and community gathering spots. Read More.
Beloved local author Robert Hicks has died. Read More