Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 8, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 8, 2023.

1Burger King Closes on Columbia Ave in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

A note on the door to customers states, “Thank you, Franklin, for your business over the years! We have permanently closed this restaurant and apologize for the inconvenience.” Read more.

2Chili’s Grill & Bar Closes on Columbia Ave. in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

The restaurant is located at 3084 Columbia Avenue, with a note on the door announcing its closure. All signage has been removed from the building. Read more.

3Photo of the Day: June 8, 2023

© Grand Ole Opry, photos by Chris Hollo

anya Tucker made Grand Ole Opry history recently when she rode a horse onto the Opry stage after being introduced to the Opry audience. Read more.

4CMA Fest Starts on Thursday- Here’s Everything You Need to Know

CMA Fest returns to downtown Nashville this year celebrating its 50th anniversary Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11th. Read more.

5New Franklin Urban Growth Boundary Plan Nearing Completion

Franklin UGB Draft

Almost two years ago, the City of Franklin began working on an updated plan for Urban Growth Boundaries (UGB). Read more.

