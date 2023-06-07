Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 7, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 7, 2023.

1Chili’s Grill & Bar Closes on Columbia Ave. in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

The restaurant is located at 3084 Columbia Avenue, with a note on the door announcing its closure. All signage has been removed from the building. Read more.

2Buttermilk Sky Pie Closes in Franklin for a Second Time

photo by Donna Vissman

The pie shop opened in Franklin in 2016 on Cool Springs Boulevard. Offering a daily selection of apple pie, pecan pie, coconut cream, buttermilk, and more. That location closed in 2018. Read more.

3Photos: Rock n Jock Celebrity Softball Game

photo by Donna Vissman

Team Jelly Roll won the 2023 Rock n Jock Celebrity Softball game held at First Horizon Park in Nashville on Tuesday night. Read more.

4Charming Cartersville, Georgia Offers a Big Serving of Small-town Charm

The charcuterie board at Largos is loaded with fresh local cheeses and meats. Photo by Anne Braly

As the city of Atlanta expands in all directions, engulfing small towns in its wake, the city of Cartersville has managed to maintain its own identity, creating a sense of place with a remarkable history, amazing museums, friendly people and a delicious food scene that has made it a dining destination. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: June 7, 2023

Photo Courtesy For Others

Chris Tomlin and his wife Lauren’s non-profit foundation For Others, in partnership with the Troubadour Golf & Field Club in Middle Tennessee and Discovery Land Company Foundation (DLCF), raised over $12 million at the 2nd Annual Troubadour For Others Vision Gathering last month, far exceeding their goal. Read more.

