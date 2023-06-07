Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 7, 2023.
The restaurant is located at 3084 Columbia Avenue, with a note on the door announcing its closure. All signage has been removed from the building. Read more.
The pie shop opened in Franklin in 2016 on Cool Springs Boulevard. Offering a daily selection of apple pie, pecan pie, coconut cream, buttermilk, and more. That location closed in 2018. Read more.
Team Jelly Roll won the 2023 Rock n Jock Celebrity Softball game held at First Horizon Park in Nashville on Tuesday night. Read more.
As the city of Atlanta expands in all directions, engulfing small towns in its wake, the city of Cartersville has managed to maintain its own identity, creating a sense of place with a remarkable history, amazing museums, friendly people and a delicious food scene that has made it a dining destination. Read more.
Chris Tomlin and his wife Lauren’s non-profit foundation For Others, in partnership with the Troubadour Golf & Field Club in Middle Tennessee and Discovery Land Company Foundation (DLCF), raised over $12 million at the 2nd Annual Troubadour For Others Vision Gathering last month, far exceeding their goal. Read more.