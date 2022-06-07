Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 7, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 7, 2022.

1Local Restaurant Makes List of 10 Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S.

TravelAwaits released its list of the Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. for 2022. And while Memphis is known for its BBQ, a longtime Franklin restaurant takes a spot on this list. Read more.

2Four Persons Arrested in Dickson Following Monday Robbery of ATM Technician in Nashville

Four Texans who are alleged to have carried out a plot to rob an ATM technician as he serviced a Bank of America machine at 645 Thompson Lane at 10:40 a.m. today are in custody. Read more.

Photo by Puckett's Columbia
3Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Downtown Columbia for June 7, 2022

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat and drink in Downtown Columbia as of June 7, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Read more.

4Temporary Safety Barrier to be Installed Along the Natchez Trace Double Arch Bridge

On June 6, 2022, the National Park Service (NPS) began construction of a temporary safety barrier on Double Arch Bridge (Milepost 438) near Nashville, Tennessee. Read more.

5WEATHER- Flood Advisories This Morning, Severe Storms Return Tonight

A few severe thunderstorms will be possible today through tonight. Storms could produce damaging winds and localized flooding from heavy downpours. Read more.

