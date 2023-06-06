Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 6, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 6, 2023.

1Buttermilk Sky Pie Closes in Franklin for a Second Time

photo by Donna Vissman

The pie shop opened in Franklin in 2016 on Cool Springs Boulevard. Offering a daily selection of apple pie, pecan pie, coconut cream, buttermilk, and more. Read more.

2Chili’s Grill & Bar Closes on Columbia Ave. in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

Chili’s Grill & Bar in Franklin has closed at Parkway Commons. Read more.

3Lighting 100’s Live On the Green Music Festival Canceled for 2023

photo courtesy of Live on the Green

The free festival held at Public Square in Nashville since 2009 over Labor Day weekend has seen performances from Sheryl Crow, Moon Taxi, Colony House, Nikki Lane and more. Read more.

4Understanding Internet Speed and How it Impacts Internet Service Plans

As you evaluate internet service plans, you might need clarification on why one costs more than another or what makes one more high quality than another. Read more.

5Raise the Roof Sets Date for Celebration

photo from Friends of Franklin Parks

Friends of Franklin Parks’ much-anticipated Raise the Roofs event is set for Saturday, August 19th at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, and event chairs are focusing the 12th annual fundraiser on past, present and future projects that provide opportunities for the community to engage with public open spaces. Read more.

