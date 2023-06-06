Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 6, 2023.
The pie shop opened in Franklin in 2016 on Cool Springs Boulevard. Offering a daily selection of apple pie, pecan pie, coconut cream, buttermilk, and more. Read more.
Chili’s Grill & Bar in Franklin has closed at Parkway Commons. Read more.
The free festival held at Public Square in Nashville since 2009 over Labor Day weekend has seen performances from Sheryl Crow, Moon Taxi, Colony House, Nikki Lane and more. Read more.
As you evaluate internet service plans, you might need clarification on why one costs more than another or what makes one more high quality than another. Read more.
Friends of Franklin Parks’ much-anticipated Raise the Roofs event is set for Saturday, August 19th at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, and event chairs are focusing the 12th annual fundraiser on past, present and future projects that provide opportunities for the community to engage with public open spaces. Read more.