Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 6, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 6, 2022.
Two Nashville Police officers shot and wounded a 40-year-old gunman Thursday night during an exchange of gunfire inside Frugal MacDoogal liquor store on Division Street. Read more.
The Berry Farms community in south Franklin will host three outdoor movies this summer at Hughes Mill Park. Read more.
See where houses sold for May 16-20, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. Read more.
During afternoon through evening hours, especially for locations around and west of I-65 Corridor, some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Read more.
Opry Millsrecently announced The Cheesecake Factory® is slated to open fall 2022. Read more.