Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 6, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Berry Farms
photo from Berry Farms Facebook

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 6, 2022.

1Body Cam Footage of Nashville Police Officers Confronting and Wound Gunman Inside Liquor Store

Two Nashville Police officers shot and wounded a 40-year-old gunman Thursday night during an exchange of gunfire inside Frugal MacDoogal liquor store on Division Street. Read more.

2It’s Outdoor Movie Time at Berry Farms

Berry Farms
photo from Berry Farms Facebook

 

The Berry Farms community in south Franklin will host three outdoor movies this summer at Hughes Mill Park. Read more.

3Williamson County Property Transfers May 16

property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for May 16-20, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. Read more.

4WEATHER UPDATE – Strong To Severe Storms, Heavy Rains Return

During afternoon through evening hours, especially for locations around and west of I-65 Corridor, some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Read more.

5Opry Mills Will Welcome This Fan Favorite Restaurant in the Fall

Opry Millsrecently  announced The Cheesecake Factory® is slated to open fall 2022. Read more.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

