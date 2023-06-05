Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 5, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 5, 2023.

1MAFIAoza’s Franklin Has Closed For Dining But will Offer Catering & Events

photo by Donna Vissman

A note was placed on the door stating it has temporarily suspended its daily operations in anticipation of transitioning its business operations to full-time catering and event business. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers May 15

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for May 15-19, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

36 Live Shows this Week- June 5, 2023

Here are six live shows to see this week. Read more.

4Shinedown Announces Fall Tour Dates with a Stop in Franklin

photo by Sanjay Parikh

Shinedown announced their upcoming fall leg of The Revolutions Live Tour with support from Papa Roach and Spiritbox. Read more.

5Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through June 10, 2023

photo by Donna Vissman

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of June 5-10, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Read more.

