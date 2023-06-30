Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 30, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 30, 2023.

1Woman Dies After Tree Falls During Storm

A woman was killed after a tree fell during a storm in Maury County on June 29. Read more.

2In-N-Out Burger Secures Land for Headquarters in Franklin

photo: Kapi Ng / Shutterstock.com

In-N-Out Burger has purchased 28.9 acres of land at Goose Creek bypass and Lewisburg Pike in Franklin for $36.1 million, reports Nashville Business Journal. Read more.

3NY Pie Opens in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

NY Pie is now open in Franklin. Located at 1441 New Highway 96 in the former 3 Brothers Pizza location. Read more.

4It’s the Last Day You Can Order Alcohol To-Go in Tennessee

canva

In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, ordering food to-go became a very popular option and, for the first time in Tennessee, you could also order alcohol to-go. Read more.

5Two Williamson County Homes Selected as Finalists in HGTV House Hunt

photo from LCT

Two Williamson County homes have been selected as finalists in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2023. Read more.

