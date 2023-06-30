Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 30, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 30, 2023.
A woman was killed after a tree fell during a storm in Maury County on June 29. Read more.
photo: Kapi Ng / Shutterstock.com
In-N-Out Burger has purchased 28.9 acres of land at Goose Creek bypass and Lewisburg Pike in Franklin for $36.1 million, reports Nashville Business Journal. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
NY Pie is now open in Franklin. Located at 1441 New Highway 96 in the former 3 Brothers Pizza location. Read more.
canva
In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, ordering food to-go became a very popular option and, for the first time in Tennessee, you could also order alcohol to-go. Read more.
photo from LCT
Two Williamson County homes have been selected as finalists in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2023. Read more.