Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 30, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 30, 2022.
Fourth of July celebrations are getting ready to kick off! A lot goes into the planning of parties and potlucks so let us help you out with some of the best recipes to help you entertain! Read more.
Samuel Quinton Edwards, who was wanted for the attempted murder of Hendersonville Officer Cameron Ferrell, has been involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased. Read more.
The state approved a $52.6 billion budget for 2022-23 that will go into effect July 1. The budget will include several items meant to ease the financial burdens of state residents, including a one-month sales tax holiday on groceries, waiving the state portion of vehicle registration tag fees for a year, and a one-year broadband tax relief. Read more.
If you are trying to make your plans for Fourth of July weekend, here is a list of events across the area. Grab your family and friends and enjoy an Independence Day celebration, fireworks, a Sounds game or maybe even a Hot Chicken Festival. Read more.
While the rest of the world was facing rising racial tensions during the pandemic and a turning away from Southern Civil War iconography, the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) quietly opened a new $5 million museum in Columbia, Tennessee called the National Confederate Museum. Read more.