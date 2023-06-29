Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 29, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 29, 2023.
An event called “A Covenant Knight” will take place on Monday, August 7th at the Grand Ole Opry House. Read more.
photo: Kapi Ng / Shutterstock.com
In-N-Out Burger has purchased 28.9 acres of land at Goose Creek bypass and Lewisburg Pike in Franklin for $36.1 million, reports Nashville Business Journal. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
NY Pie is now open in Franklin. Located at 1441 New Highway 96 in the former 3 Brothers Pizza location. Read more.
Williamson County Fire
Williamson County Fire Department assisted the Williamson County Animal Center in rescuing a horse on June 26, 2023. Read more.
photo from LCT
Two Williamson County homes have been selected as finalists in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2023. Read more.