Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 29, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 29, 2023.

1Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean & More to Perform at Covenant School Benefit

An event called “A Covenant Knight” will take place on Monday, August 7th at the Grand Ole Opry House. Read more.

2In-N-Out Burger Secures Land for Headquarters in Franklin

photo: Kapi Ng / Shutterstock.com

In-N-Out Burger has purchased 28.9 acres of land at Goose Creek bypass and Lewisburg Pike in Franklin for $36.1 million, reports Nashville Business Journal. Read more.

3NY Pie Opens in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

NY Pie is now open in Franklin. Located at 1441 New Highway 96 in the former 3 Brothers Pizza location. Read more.

4Horse Rescued in Williamson County

Williamson County Fire
Williamson County Fire

Williamson County Fire Department assisted the Williamson County Animal Center in rescuing a horse on June 26, 2023. Read more.

5Two Williamson County Homes Selected as Finalists in HGTV House Hunt

photo from LCT

Two Williamson County homes have been selected as finalists in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2023. Read more.

