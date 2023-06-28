Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 28, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 28, 2023.

1Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean & More to Perform at Covenant School Benefit

An event called “A Covenant Knight” will take place on Monday, August 7th at the Grand Ole Opry House. Read more.

2In-N-Out Burger Secures Land for Headquarters in Franklin

photo: Kapi Ng / Shutterstock.com

In-N-Out Burger has purchased 28.9 acres of land at Goose Creek bypass and Lewisburg Pike in Franklin for $36.1 million, reports Nashville Business Journal. Read more.

3Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for June 5, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 22-26, 2023.

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for June 5-9, 2023. Read more.

4Horse Rescued in Williamson County

Williamson County Fire
Williamson County Fire

Williamson County Fire Department assisted the Williamson County Animal Center in rescuing a horse on June 26, 2023. Read more.

5Bluegrass Legend Bobby Osborne, Known for Recording ‘Rocky Top,’ Has Died

stock photo-befunky

The Eastern Kentucky Bluegrass artist Bobby Osborne has died, reported WYMT. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here