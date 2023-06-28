Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 28, 2023.
An event called “A Covenant Knight” will take place on Monday, August 7th at the Grand Ole Opry House. Read more.
In-N-Out Burger has purchased 28.9 acres of land at Goose Creek bypass and Lewisburg Pike in Franklin for $36.1 million, reports Nashville Business Journal. Read more.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for June 5-9, 2023. Read more.
Williamson County Fire
Williamson County Fire Department assisted the Williamson County Animal Center in rescuing a horse on June 26, 2023. Read more.
The Eastern Kentucky Bluegrass artist Bobby Osborne has died, reported WYMT. Read more.