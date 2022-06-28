Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 28, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Five Point Franklin Market
photo from Five Points Franklin Market Facebook

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 28, 2022.

1Franklin Man Dies in Helicopter Crash in West Virginia

A helicopter crash, as part of a Huey Reunion in Logan, West Virginia last week claimed the lives of six victims, including Kevin Warren of Franklin, Tennessee, reports WVMetronews.com. Warren was a Vanderbilt University professor. Read more.

2New Laws That Go Into Effect July 1, 2022 

A number of new laws will also go into effect on the first of July, including laws that cover education, transgender females in school and college sports, healthcare, homelessness, criminal activity and more. Read more.

Columbia-CrawlSpace-

3What is the Best Flooring for a Crawlspace?

The crawlspace under your home can provide extra storage space, an area to shelter HVAC and plumbing, and a source of fresh air for your home above the crawlspace. Read more.

Five Point Franklin Market
photo from Five Points Franklin Market Facebook

4Five Points Franklin Night Market to Host Local Artists Tuesday

The seasonal farmers market held in downtown Franklin at Five Points behind Starbucks each Tuesday will feature Art Night tonight, June 28. Art Night is held each fourth Tuesday of the month. Read more.

Samuel Q Edwards
Samuel Q Edwards

5Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for Samuel Q Edwards

A Nashville arrest warrant charging Samuel Edwards with the attempted murder of Hendersonville Officer Cameron Ferrell has been issued. Read more.

