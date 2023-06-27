Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 27, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 27, 2023.

1Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean & More to Perform at Covenant School Benefit

An event called “A Covenant Knight” will take place on Monday, August 7th at the Grand Ole Opry House. Read more.

2Tiny Little Donuts Expanding into Spring Hill

photo by Michael Carpenter

Mark and Tammy Mogul have been serving “tiny little donuts” out of a renovated airstream in Franklin since 2018 and now they are expanding to Spring Hill. Read more.

3Pat Boone Films Music Video at Capitol Theatre in Lebanon

photo by Justin Renfroe

Shot against the backdrop of the historic Capitol Theatre in Lebanon, Tennessee, the video showcases Pat Boone line dancing to the infectious track. Read more.

4New Game Show Entertainment Concept to Open at Opry Mills

photo courtesy of Great Big Game Show

The creators of The Escape Game announced the Grand Opening for its first location of a new entertainment concept at Opry Mills called ‘Great Big Game Show’, which is slated to open in early July. Read more.

5Police Lead Investigation After Kentucky Man Dies at BNA

A Kentucky man has died after police say he jumped from a parking garage at Nashville International Airport on Sunday, June 25. Read more.

