Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 27, 2023

An event called "A Covenant Knight" will take place on Monday, August 7th at the Grand Ole Opry House.
Mark and Tammy Mogul have been serving "tiny little donuts" out of a renovated airstream in Franklin since 2018 and now they are expanding to Spring Hill.
Shot against the backdrop of the historic Capitol Theatre in Lebanon, Tennessee, the video showcases Pat Boone line dancing to the infectious track.
The creators of The Escape Game announced the Grand Opening for its first location of a new entertainment concept at Opry Mills called 'Great Big Game Show', which is slated to open in early July.
A Kentucky man has died after police say he jumped from a parking garage at Nashville International Airport on Sunday, June 25.