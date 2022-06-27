Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 27, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 27, 2022.
The truth is, for many of us, summer is busier than ever, with vacation plans, camp for the kiddos, and just trying to squeeze in as much fun as possible while the weather is great and there's no stress about homework and extracurriculars. But when there are swim lessons today, camp starts tomorrow, and you haven't even done the laundry yet, who has time for a home-cooked meal?
At the end of May, Holladay Properties released two renderings of plans for the Grand Hall renovation at The Factory in Franklin. As the renovations begin to the property, there are several things to take note of for your next visit.
See where houses sold for June 6-10, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty.
The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the 34th Annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park from 5pm to 10 pm on Monday July 4, 2022.
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: June 28 – July 3, 2022.