Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 26, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 26, 2023.

1Police Lead Investigation After Kentucky Man Dies at BNA

A Kentucky man has died after police say he jumped from a parking garage at Nashville International Airport on Sunday, June 25. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers June 5

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for June 5-9, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

3Tiny Little Donuts Expanding into Spring Hill

photo by Michael Carpenter

Mark and Tammy Mogul have been serving “tiny little donuts” out of a renovated airstream in Franklin since 2018 and now they are expanding to Spring Hill. Read more.

4Police Seek to Identify Naked Man who Exposed Himself in Franklin

Franklin Police are trying to identify a wanted man.The police say the man was standing naked behind a business. Read more.

5Top-selling Realtor Susan Gregory Shares Her Favorite Williamson County Restaurants

Susan Gregory is a well-known realtor serving Williamson County and the surrounding area. Client meetings and meals on the go often take her to the local restaurants. She shares her top restaurants. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here