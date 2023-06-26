Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 26, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 26, 2023.
A Kentucky man has died after police say he jumped from a parking garage at Nashville International Airport on Sunday, June 25. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for June 5-9, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
Mark and Tammy Mogul have been serving “tiny little donuts” out of a renovated airstream in Franklin since 2018 and now they are expanding to Spring Hill. Read more.
Franklin Police are trying to identify a wanted man.The police say the man was standing naked behind a business. Read more.
Susan Gregory is a well-known realtor serving Williamson County and the surrounding area. Client meetings and meals on the go often take her to the local restaurants. She shares her top restaurants. Read more.