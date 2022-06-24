Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 24, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 24, 2022.
Youth Services detectives have rearrested Robert Charles Piraino, 37, on a new sexual battery indictment after a second victim from the Music City Fencing Club came forward. Read more.
See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 31 through June 3, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
It may only be June, but educators around the district are already preparing for the 2022-23 school year. From May 27 through June 15, nearly 200 professional development sessions were offered across the county, and 2,386 teachers enrolled in at least one class. Read more.
Performing at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 7, tickets are on sale now. Raise The Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss have reunited once again. Earlier this month, the duo kicked off their first tour in over a decade. Read more.