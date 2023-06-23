Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 23, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 23, 2023.

1Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for June 23, 2023

benchmark
Photo from Benchmark Sports Pub

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of June 22, 2023. Read more.

2A New Cookie Bakery is Expected to Open in Franklin

photo from Cookie Fix

A new southern bakery is headed to Franklin’s Berry Farms community (and no, it’s not Crumbl Cookies). Read more.

3Top-selling Realtor Susan Gregory Shares Her Favorite Williamson County Restaurants

Susan Gregory is a well-known realtor serving Williamson County and the surrounding area. Client meetings and meals on the go often take her to the local restaurants. She shares her top restaurants. Read more.

4Middle Tennessee Businessman Arrested on Tax Charges

pie five pizza

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Richard Allen Davis. Davis, age 58, is the managing partner of pizza chain, Music City Pieworks, doing business as Pie Five Pizza. Read more.

5Popular Nashville Hot Dog Eatery Daddy’s Dogs is Expanding to Franklin

Daddy's Dogs
Photo Submitted

Daddy’s Dogs, Nashville’s beloved gourmet hot dog eatery, is thrilled to announce its newest location at the Factory at Franklin. Read more.

