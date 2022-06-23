Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 23, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Fairview High Mechatronics
Fairview High Mechatronics

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 23, 2022.

1Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Bring Tour to Franklin, TN

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss have reunited once again and will bring their tour to Franklin. Read more.

2Williamson County School Board Approves 2022-23 Late Start, Early Release Days

late start back to school
Photo by WCS

At its June 20 meeting, the Williamson County School Board approved 27 Late Start Days and 11 Early Release Days. On Late Start Days, most of which take place on a Monday, middle and high school students will begin the school day 45 minutes later than usual. Read more.

3Fairview High Graduates Earn Associate Degrees, Technical Certificates

Fairview High Mechatronics
Fairview High Mechatronics

Mechatronics students at Fairview High are celebrating two milestones: earning a high school diploma and a college degree at the same time. Read more.

4Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July

Fourth-of-July
Stock Image

Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here are some places you can take the whole family to see fireworks this Fourth of July! Read more.

5Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for May 31, 2022

house
A newly constructed, modern american home.

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for May 31 through June 3, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

