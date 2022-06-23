Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 23, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 23, 2022.
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss have reunited once again and will bring their tour to Franklin. Read more.
At its June 20 meeting, the Williamson County School Board approved 27 Late Start Days and 11 Early Release Days. On Late Start Days, most of which take place on a Monday, middle and high school students will begin the school day 45 minutes later than usual. Read more.
Mechatronics students at Fairview High are celebrating two milestones: earning a high school diploma and a college degree at the same time. Read more.
Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here are some places you can take the whole family to see fireworks this Fourth of July! Read more.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for May 31 through June 3, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.