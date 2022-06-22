Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 22, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 22, 2022.
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss have reunited once again and they are bringing their tour to Franklin. Read more.
Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) announced New Horizon, an improvement and expansion plan for two concourses, a new air freight building, terminal roadway improvements and additional upgrades to further enhance the traveler experience. Read more.
Thrillist released its list of “The 57 American Barbecue Joints You Need to Visit Right Now” which spans from New York to Texas and of course Tennessee. Read more.
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in July 2022. Find more entertainment news here! Read more.
5City of Franklin to Host All Day Fourth of July Activities Including Children’s Parade, Music & Fireworks
Thousands are expected to attend the popular Franklin on the Fourth celebration on the square happening Monday, July 4th in Franklin, TN and sponsored by the Franklin Lions Club. Festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars, and much more. Read more.