Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 21, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 21, 2023.
Franklin Police want to identify an alleged road-rager. Read more.
A big winner won a Powerball $1 million prize in Franklin Tennessee from the June 19, 2023 drawing. The winning ticket matched all five white balls. Read more.
Elijah Browning from Thompson’s Station ran the intense obstacle course in this week’s episode of American Ninja Warrior on June 19 and advanced to the Semi-Finals. Read more.
On Friday, June 9th to kick off CMA Fest, Lainey Wilson and Tractor Supply co-hosted “Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottom Barn Dance presented by Tractor Supply.” Read more.
On June 12, Brentwood Police arrested Antonio Peebles, 30, and charged him with robbing two banks within the City of Brentwood. Read more.