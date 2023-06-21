Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 21, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 21, 2023.

1Driver Wanted for Aggravated Assault After Pulling Gun During Traffic Altercation in Franklin

 

Franklin Police want to identify an alleged road-rager. Read more.

2$1 Million Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Franklin

franklin powerball winner
Photo by TN Lottery

 

A big winner won a Powerball $1 million prize in Franklin Tennessee from the June 19, 2023 drawing. The winning ticket matched all five white balls. Read more.

3Local Athlete Elijah Browning Advances to Semi-finals of American Ninja Warrior

AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR — “Qualifiers 4” Episode 1504 — Pictured: Elijah Browning — (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC)

Elijah Browning from Thompson’s Station ran the intense obstacle course in this week’s episode of American Ninja Warrior on June 19 and advanced to the Semi-Finals. Read more.

4Photo of the Day: June 21, 2023

photo by Roxy Moure

On Friday, June 9th to kick off CMA Fest, Lainey Wilson and Tractor Supply co-hosted “Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottom Barn Dance presented by Tractor Supply.” Read more.

5Man Admits to Robbing Two Banks in Brentwood

 

On June 12, Brentwood Police arrested Antonio Peebles, 30, and charged him with robbing two banks within the City of Brentwood. Read more.

