Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 21, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 21, 2022.
Franklin Police are trying to find this man. Earlier this month he stole a 2011 Kia Soul from the parking lot of Paletas Tocumbo on W. Main Street. Read more.
There are two Nashville area bbq joints mentioned on the list. First mention of Tennessee bbq is Martin’s Bar-B-Que. Martin’s has locations in Nashville, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Mt Juliet. Click here for locations. Read more.
See where houses sold for May 31 through June 3, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
In talking about the space, Saphire Suite shared, “When I first came up with the idea for an all-women’s coworking space, I wanted the name to represent a woman that holds significant values and is a role model for other women. As any new business owner does, we went through many iterations and variations.” Read more.
Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) announced New Horizon, an improvement and expansion plan for two concourses, a new air freight building, terminal roadway improvements and additional upgrades to further enhance the traveler experience. Read more.