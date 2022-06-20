Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 20, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 20, 2022.

1Williamson County Property Transfers May 31

See where houses sold for May 31 through June 3, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

2Tennessee Amusement Park Makes Tripadvisor’s ‘Best Amusement Parks & Water Parks’ Travelers’ Choice List

Tripadvisor has released its 2022 Travelers’ Choice lists and a favorite Tennessee attraction, Dollywood, is featured in the Top Amusement Parks & Water Parks- World category. Read more.

3MTSU Turns Heads With Work for Hulu at Bonnaroo

Emmy-winning producer Tom Steel makes his living doing big-scale livestreams for high-profile music events like this year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Read more.

4Franklin’s Berry Farms Community to Welcome Popular Greek Restaurant & Biscuit Eatery

Two Fresh Hospitality restaurants have announced new signature locations in Town Center at Berry Farms. Read more.

56 Live Shows to Check Out this Week – June 20th, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: June 20 – June 27, 2022. Read more.

