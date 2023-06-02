Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 2, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 2, 2023.
The Eat the Street Food Truck Festival returns to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on June 2, 2023 from 5 – 9 p.m. with an impressive lineup of food vendors. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.
Williamson County Emergency Communications and the City of Brentwood Emergency Communications have launched their new collaborative “Text to 911” system, in which users will be able to send text messages to 911 dispatchers, enabling them to request help when a phone call isn’t possible. Read more.
This premier event will be open Saturday, June 17th from 9 am-6 pm and Sunday, June 18th from 10 am-4 pm. Admission is absolutely FREE, and parking is just $5 per vehicle. Read more.
From now until June 30, wing enthusiasts can use the online-only promo code “23GRAD” and receive 23% any order of 30 or 50-piece boneless or classic wings at participating Charley’s locations. It’s the perfect reason to serve the ultimate finger food. Read more.